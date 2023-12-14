Nine including UP chairman, doctors arrested over medical admission test question leak

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested nine people, including a Union Parishad chairman and five doctors, for their involvement in medical admission question paper leak.

They were arrested from different areas of Dhaka, Dinajpur and Nilphamari during drives on 11-13 December, CID's spokesperson additional superintendent Azad Rahman confirmed on Thursday.

The arrestees are Dinajpur's Shingra Union Parishad Chairman Md Sajjad Hossain, Dr Faisal Ahmed Russell, Dr Md Sohanur Rahman Sohan and Dr Taufiqul Hasan Rocky, Dr Faisal Alam Badsha, Dr Ibrar Alam, Raihanul Islam Sohan, Bakul Roy Shravan and Md Abdul Hafiz alias Happu.

During the drives, 9 mobile phones, 2 laptops, cheques, and cheque books of multiple banks, as well as debit and credit cards, were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused have given confessional statements before the court regarding their involvement in the medical test question leak, CID officer Azad Rahman said.

Earlier, the CID tracked down members of the question paper leak racket using information found in a secret diary recovered from Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan Munnu, the mastermind behind the gang.

Since then, the CID has been conducting nationwide operations to apprehend the members involved in the racket.