Cocaine brought from Africa by Nigerian cartel; was destined for India, other neighbouring countries: DNC

A Nigerian national named Don Frankie, also known as Jacob Frankie, has been found to be the mastermind behind the cocaine syndicate in Bangladesh, which would smuggle the contraband from here to different neighbouring countries, including India.

Frankie, addressed as the 'Big Boss' in the syndicate and the President of the Nigerian community in Bangladesh, controlled international drug smuggling behind his apparel business in the country, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) said at a press conference in the capital today (28 January).

However, law enforcement has not been able to arrest the mastermind yet, said DNC Director General Mustakim Billah Faruki, adding that Frankie left Bangladesh nine months ago after a nine-year stay here.

The Department of Narcotics Control came to know about Frankie and other members of the syndicate by reviewing digital devices, CCTV footage, and interrogating Malawi's national Nomthandazo Toyera Soko and Tanzanian national Mohamedi Ali, who were arrested with 8kg of cocaine during two separate operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 24 January and a hotel in the capital's Uttara area on 25 January.

Following the arrests of the Malawi and Tanzanian nationals with such a large consignment of cocaine, the narcotics department launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of five more members of the syndicate during operations between 25-28 January.

The arrestees are Saiful Islam Roni, 34, Asaduzzaman Apel, 27, Cameroon's national Kelvin Yenge, 42, Nigerian national Nonco Igima Peter alias Oskar, 30, and Enduloye Ibuka Stunly alias Podski, 31.

Regarding the operation of the syndicate, the DNC Director General said, "Kelvin entered Bangladesh with Mohammadi Ali on 20 January. He would coordinate among the local and foreign members of the narcotics ring, and Kelvin was preparing to leave the country after receiving news of the recent arrests involving cocaine."

Another arrestee, Roni, is the Bangladeshi associate of Don Frankie, the mastermind of the circle.

"Roni's job was to assist the drug smugglers in the necessary invitations, hotel bookings, and visas to enter the country. These invitations were issued using the name of a company called Maspex Limited. Upon analyzing Roni's mobile phone, laptop, and other technology devices, evidence of sending multiple fake invitation letters and involvement with ringmaster Frankie was discovered," Mustakim Billah added.

The DNC chief further said, "In Frankie's absence, his brother Weasley and their manager Asaduzzaman Apple used to look after the business from a house in Baridhara. They went into hiding after receiving the news of the seizure of cocaine. Later, Apple was arrested in a raid."

In questioning, Apple told the DNC that he was responsible for assisting with the repackaging and security of the cocaine shipment after it entered Bangladesh. Evidence in this regard was found by analyzing his digital device.

Don Frankie's brother Wesley left Bangladesh a few days ago. Later, based on information provided by Apple, Oscar and Podsky were arrested in a raid in a residential area of the capital.

In response to a question, the Director General of DNC said cocaine use in Bangladesh is not prevalent, suggesting that the country is being used as a route for smuggling cocaine to neighboring or other countries.