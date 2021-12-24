NID forgery gang member held in Ctg

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a suspected member of a National Identity Card forgery gang from Miah Khan Nagar under Bakalia police station in Chattogram city.

Flight Lieutenant Niaz M Chapal, senior assistant director of Rab-7, said that tipped off, a Rab-7 team conducted a drive at Mamunur Rashid Market in the port city on Wednesday night and found several fake NID cards and birth certificates.

The arrested, Junayedul Islam, from Chattogram's Patiya upazila, has a computer shop in the market and has been doing this business illegally for quite some time, he added.

In primary interrogation, Junayedul confessed to being involved in forging NID cards and birth certificates, Chapal added.

The elite force seized from Junayedul's shop, equipment used to forge NIDs, and handed him over to Bakalia Police Station.