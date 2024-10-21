N’ganj businessmen accused in murder case, but complainants ‘do not know them’

Crime

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 02:23 pm

N’ganj businessmen accused in murder case, but complainants ‘do not know them’

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 02:23 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two murder cases in filed in Araihajar police station in Narayanganj accuse three persons belonging to Fakir Group, a large export-oriented garments manufacturing business. 

The three are: Fakir Knitwear Managing Director Fakir Akhtaruzzaman CIP, Deputy Managing Director Fakir Mashrikuzzaman and Fakir Fashion Managing Director Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid. 

A transport businessman outside Dhaka has also been accused in both the cases. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The complainants, however, don't know the accused.

Allegations are now rife that a lot of similar cases, accusing people unknown to the complainants themselves, are being filed across the country.

In the RMG sector, insiders say a number of these cases revolve around lack of control of extortion and the Jhuta (apparel waste) business. 

For the two Araihajar cases, it is noted that the sequence of those named is identical. The descriptions are also the same.

Fingers are being pointed at a local BNP leader for being behind the cases against Fakir Group officials.

One of the cases centres on the killing of BNP worker Safiqul Islam, who was hacked to death on 19 July this year. 

His wife Taslima Akhter filed a case with Araihajar police station on 21 August, also accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, among 45 others. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, Taslima could not confirm whether she knew the businessmen she made accused.

The second case naming the Fakir Group officials was filed following the murder of Babul Mia, vice president of the Duptara Union BNP.

The case was filed by the union's general secretary Nurul Amin on 22 August, a day after the case filed by Taslima.

Here, too, the Fakir Group officials are mentioned in the same sequence, 10-13. 

"I filed the murder case naming the appropriate persons," Nurul Amin said.

Asked whether he knew the businessmen, he said, "I don't need to know."

Fakir Group General Manager Suman Kanti Singh alleged that officials of Fakir Knitwears were victims of a local BNP leader's political revenge for not agreeing to provide alleged subscription fees and other facilities. 

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihajra Police Station Ehsan Ullah said the police station has accepted the complaint. 

"If someone is innocent, it will come out in the investigation."

The business leaders, meanwhile, say they are suffering from harassment due to the case. 

Earlier on 21 October, Ain O Salish Kendra Chairman ZI Khan Panna was named in a murder case. 

After securing interim bail, the accuser said he had named Panna by "mistake".

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos