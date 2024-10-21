N’ganj businessmen accused in murder case, but complainants ‘do not know them’

Two murder cases in filed in Araihajar police station in Narayanganj accuse three persons belonging to Fakir Group, a large export-oriented garments manufacturing business.

The three are: Fakir Knitwear Managing Director Fakir Akhtaruzzaman CIP, Deputy Managing Director Fakir Mashrikuzzaman and Fakir Fashion Managing Director Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid.

A transport businessman outside Dhaka has also been accused in both the cases.

The complainants, however, don't know the accused.

Allegations are now rife that a lot of similar cases, accusing people unknown to the complainants themselves, are being filed across the country.

In the RMG sector, insiders say a number of these cases revolve around lack of control of extortion and the Jhuta (apparel waste) business.

For the two Araihajar cases, it is noted that the sequence of those named is identical. The descriptions are also the same.

Fingers are being pointed at a local BNP leader for being behind the cases against Fakir Group officials.

One of the cases centres on the killing of BNP worker Safiqul Islam, who was hacked to death on 19 July this year.

His wife Taslima Akhter filed a case with Araihajar police station on 21 August, also accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, among 45 others.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Taslima could not confirm whether she knew the businessmen she made accused.

The second case naming the Fakir Group officials was filed following the murder of Babul Mia, vice president of the Duptara Union BNP.

The case was filed by the union's general secretary Nurul Amin on 22 August, a day after the case filed by Taslima.

Here, too, the Fakir Group officials are mentioned in the same sequence, 10-13.

"I filed the murder case naming the appropriate persons," Nurul Amin said.

Asked whether he knew the businessmen, he said, "I don't need to know."

Fakir Group General Manager Suman Kanti Singh alleged that officials of Fakir Knitwears were victims of a local BNP leader's political revenge for not agreeing to provide alleged subscription fees and other facilities.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihajra Police Station Ehsan Ullah said the police station has accepted the complaint.

"If someone is innocent, it will come out in the investigation."

The business leaders, meanwhile, say they are suffering from harassment due to the case.

Earlier on 21 October, Ain O Salish Kendra Chairman ZI Khan Panna was named in a murder case.

After securing interim bail, the accuser said he had named Panna by "mistake".