New Market clashes: 5 Dhaka College students remanded in police custody

Crime

UNB
28 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 05:37 pm

Screengrab taken from The Business Standard’s live feed of the clash in New Market on Tuesday, 19 April, 2021.
A Dhaka court on Thursday placed five students of Dhaka College on a two-day police remand each in a case over the killing of Nahid Hasan during recent violence at New Market.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after Md Tariqul Alam Jewel, inspector of Detective Branch of police, produced the accused before court and sought a seven-day remand to interrogate them.

Those remanded are Abdul Kaiyum, a student of Accounting Department, Palash and Irfan, both from Social Science Department, Foysal from the Bangla department and Junayed from Islamic History department of Dhaka College.

Earlier in the day, AKM Hafiz Akter, additional commissioner of the DB Police, said at a briefing that these five were arrested for their direct involvement in the clashes between the Dhaka College students and New Market shopkeepers that claimed two lives.

5 BCL men of Dhaka College arrested over Nahid murder during New Market clash

Two murder cases were filed at New Market police station in connection with the clashes, he said.

Two people, Nahid and Mursalin were killed while more than 30 others, including journalists and students, were injured as the students of Dhaka College clashed with the traders of New Market at the Nilkhet intersection on 19 April.

Shopkeepers alleged that the students were beaten up as they had refused to foot the bill at an eatery.

Police subsequently registered four cases against 1,400 people in connection with the clashes.

On 20 April, a murder case was filed at the New Market police station following a complaint by Nahid's father Nadim Hossain accusing anonymous people.

New Market clash / Dhaka College

