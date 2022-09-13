Netrokona Razakar sentenced to death

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 11:39 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced a Razakar in Netrokona to be hanged for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971. 

A three-member judicial panel headed by Chairman of the tribunal Justice Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict against the accused, Khalilur Rahman, on Tuesday (13 September). 

Rana Dasgupta and Razia Sultana Chaman represented the prosecution in the case, while state-appointed lawyer Gazi MH Tamim stood for the accused.

On 30 January, 2017, a full report was released against the five accused in the case on a media call at the office of the investigation agency in Dhanmondi of the capital.

The five accused are - Ramzan Ali, Md Khalilur Rahman, his brother Azizur Rahman, Ashok Ali, and Md Shahnewaz. Among them, Ramzan Ali, Azizur Rahman, Ashok Ali and Md Shahnewaz passed away.

They were accused of illegal detention, torture, kidnapping, looting, destruction by fire, attempted rape, rape, murder, and genocide in the area of Durgapur and Kalmakanda police stations in 1971.

One of the accused have been charged with, 22 murders, one rape, one attempt to rape while two others have been charged with looting around 15 houses and setting seven houses on fire.

Khalilur Rahman, who is currently absconding, was a member of the Islami Chhatra Sangha. He joined the Razakars during the Liberation War. 

Later, he became the commander of the Al Badr in Chandigarh Union. He is now a supporter of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

