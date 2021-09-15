NBR unveils Tk 8.48cr VAT evasion against Buildtrade Group

Crime

BSS
15 September, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:09 pm

Related News

NBR unveils Tk 8.48cr VAT evasion against Buildtrade Group

The VAT Intelligence officials said although the firm imported goods under SRO facilities, it sold these goods to other business firms without changing the size and structure of the goods

BSS
15 September, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:09 pm
NBR unveils Tk 8.48cr VAT evasion against Buildtrade Group

The VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate has unveiled a VAT evasion of Taka 8.48 crore against Bashundhara Steel Complex of the Buildtrade Group.

The VAT Intelligence has already filed a case against the business entity.

Officials said a team of VAT Intelligence, headed by its Assistant Director M Mahidul Islam, conducted a drive at the firm and investigated its operations from July 2015 to June 2019.

The statement of the case has been prepared based on the annual audit reports submitted by CA firms, copies of treasury invoices submitted in different times.

The VAT Intelligence officials said although the firm imported goods under SRO facilities, it sold these goods to other business firms without changing the size and structure of the goods.

The imported products are not the raw materials of the importer for which there has been misuse of SRO facilities.

Under the circumstances, the revenue board unveiled a VAT evasion of Taka 1,85,35,415 at import stage, customs duty evasion of Taka 95,18,354 and RD evasion of Taka 3,67,561.

Since the firm did not deposit any VAT at source, the revenue board unveiled a VAT evasion of Taka 44,45,064 while there has been an interest amount of Taka 46,22,867 has been added in addition to the principal amount.Besides, the VAT Intelligence also unveiled VAT evasion of Taka 2,39,40,885 against the firms in various segments of its operations while an interest amount of Taka 68,67,922 has been imposed in addition to the principal amount.

In total, the VAT Intelligence unveiled a Taka 8.48 crore VAT evasion against this firm of Buildtrade Group

Top News

Buildtrade / National Board of Revenue (NBR)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

14h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers