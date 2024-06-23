Naval police seize 1,200kg stolen wheat at Ctg Port

A total of 30 bags of wheat weighing approximately 40 kg each were seized. Photo: Collected

The Naval Police have seized a boat carrying 1,200 kilograms of wheat believed to have been stolen during an unloading operation at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port.

Two individuals fled the scene during the raid, but authorities successfully secured the vessel and the cargo.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Sanjib Kanti Nath of the Sadarghat Naval Police filed a case against the boat owner, Md Idris of Dakkhin Shah Mirpur village, and an unidentified accomplice.

The seized boat, containing the wheat, was located near the Marine Academy Ghat in Badalpur on Friday evening.

"We believe the wheat was being removed from the lighter ship to the mother vessel at the outer anchorage when we intervened. Two individuals fled the scene during the raid," SI Sanjib told TBS.

"It appears a criminal syndicate planned to sell the stolen goods, which comprised 30 bags of wheat weighing approximately 40 kg each, in the open market. The recovered wheat has an estimated value of Tk42,000 based on the prevailing market rate of Tk35 per kg," he added.

"Efforts are underway to apprehend all those involved in this incident, including boat owner Md Idris. The investigation aims to identify the source of the wheat, the specific vessel from which it was stolen, and any individuals involved in the criminal syndicate," said Karnaphuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zahid Uddin.

Contacted for comment, a senior official from the Marine Department of Chittagong Port Authority, who requested anonymity, said they were unaware of the incident but would investigate the matter further.

This incident is part of a concerning trend of rising thefts within the outer anchorage and Kutubdia Anchorage area of Chattogram Port.

While only one theft incident was reported in these areas throughout 2023, the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) has documented seven theft incidents in Bangladeshi waters, including six in Chattogram Port, between January and May of this year.

ReCAAP also reported two attempted piracy incidents within the Chattogram Port area during the same period.