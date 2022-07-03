Narail Sadar OC withdrawn over humiliation of teacher Swapan Kumar

Shawkat Kabir, officer-in-charge of Narail Sadar Police Station, has been withdrawn in connection to the incident of teacher humiliation.

He has been attached to Khulan Range Reserve Force, Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Rai told The Business Standard on Sunday (3 July).

Shawkat Kabir was withdrawn due to administrative reasons, said Prabir Kumar.

On 18 June, protests erupted on the campus of Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail Sadar Upazila over the posting of a Hindu student in support of expelled Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

Rumor spread that the acting principal of the college Swapan Kumar Biswas took the side of the student.

As police were taking Swapan Kumar Biswas out of the campus at around 4pm, a group of people stopped him and put a garland of shoes around his neck as seen in a video that went viral on social media.

Teacher Swapan Kumar was seen raising his hand in a gesture of apology. He was later picked up in a police car.

In the video, Narail Sadar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Shawkat Kabir is seen standing in front of the college's collapsible gate on the right side as Swapan Kumar and three accused students were brought out of the campus.

As seen in the video, three people are being brought out through another gate on the left side of the collapsible gate. At that time, a young man wearing a student ID card came out of the college with a garland of shoes in his hand.

The young man with the ID card handed over the garland to one of the three youths who put the shoe garland to Swapan Kumar and the accused student.

Before putting on the garland, two of the three youths approached the teacher by crossing the railing in front of OC Shawkat Kabir. The OC was also seen touching the arm of a young man while crossing the railing.

Then the three young men put the garlands of shoes on the acting principal and the student. Other police members, including the OC, were inactive at the time.

Narail Sadar Police Station OC Mohammad Shawkat Kabir's presence was identified in the video by Moloy Kumar Kundu, President of Municipal Awami League and "Sammilita Sangskritik Jote".

"There were OC, additional superintendent of police, and additional police personnel," he said.

"I could recognise the OC in the video," said Moloy Kumar, saying "The police could not control the situation at that time."

However, OC Shawkat Kabir was claiming from the beginning that he was elsewhere at the time of the incident.