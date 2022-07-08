Narail principal assault: Shaon takes up garland of shoes, Rony forces to wear

Rahmat Ullah Rony and Shaon Khan, accused in a case filed over forcing Mirzapur United Degree College acting Principal Swapan Kumar Biswas to wear a garland of shoes, have acknowledged that they forced him to wear the garland of shoes.

Three people were directly involved in putting the shoe garland on the neck of the principal. Among them, Rony and Shaon have admitted they put the garland on the teacher, said Narail Sadar police station's Inspector (Investigation) Md Mahamudur Rahman.

Angry students made a garland of shoes for the principal but later threw it on the college field. Shaon Khan picked up the garland from the field and handed it over to Rony.

Later, under Rony's leadership, Shaon Khan and another person named Shoyeb forced the principal to wear it.

"Four people arrested in the incident were taken to jail on Thursday afternoon after being remanded," Md Mahamudur Rahman added.

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck after a tense situation centring a Facebook post.

Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

In a video of the incident, Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands while wearing a garland of shoes and being escorted by police.

Reportedly, he was beaten by the crowd and was forced to put on the garland of shoes despite being surrounded by hundreds of police.

A probe committee formed by the Narail district administration submitted its report on the incident Sunday. Another committee formed to investigate the same incident by Narail district police is yet to lodge their report.