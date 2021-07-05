Mystery over death of wrongfully convicted Minu Akter

Persuaded by an intermediary, widowed Minu Akter agreed to serve a proxy jail sentence for someone convicted for murder in 2018. In return, she was promised money and food for her children. After three years in jail, she recently came out with the truth and was released on bail. Less than two weeks later, she ended up dead in a road accident.

Her lawyer now thinks there is more to the story.

Questioning the circumstances around Minu's death, her lawyer, advocate Golam Mowla Murad, said, "It is an unnatural death. She had been with her family for the last 12 days after being released on bail. Why would she die in a place nearly four kilometres away from home?

"She was suffering from slight mental issues, but she would never jump under a car. Her death needs to be properly investigated."

According to police statements, Minu was hit by a truck in the Arefin Nagar area of Chattogram on 28 June. She succumbed to her injuries the following day in the hospital and was buried as an unidentified person. Police failed to identify her until later.

"A case has been filed against the unidentified driver in connection with Minu's death. It is being investigated whether there is any other reason behind this incident," said Mohammad Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

Meanwhile, Minu's eldest son Yasin had gone missing a week before her release from jail on 16 June.

"Yasin used to work in a tea stall in Sholashahar, but we could not get in touch with him since a week before his mother was released," Minu's brother Rubel told The Business Standard.

"The boy is missing while my sister has died. I cannot understand what happened to them," he added.

Shishir Monir, another lawyer who stood for Minu in the High Court, told The Business Standard, "The cause of Minu's death needs to be determined fast as her case is pending in the High Court. As soon as court is open for business, we will appeal in this regard."

Minu went to jail in 2018 as a proxy for Kulsum Akter, convicted for the murder of a garment worker in 2006. The deal was mediated by Morzina Akter, who according to locals, fled her village right after Minu was released.