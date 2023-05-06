Murder or suicide?: Bodies of woman, her 2 children recovered in Tangail

Police recovered the bodies of two children and their mother from a house in Chaktail village of Tangail's Deuli upazila on Saturday evening.

Law enforcers are investigating the incident to determine whether it was a murder-suicide or murder, reports TBS Tangail Correspondent.

Confirming the matter, Delduar upazila Chairman Tahmina Haque said the bodies of Monira Begum and her two children, Mushfiq (5) and Mashrafe (2), were first found by neighbours.

Locals informed police, who came and recovered the bodies. Although police initially treated the crime as a murder-suicide, they are also investigating whether Monira's husband, Shahed, had anything to do with the murders.

Shahed, who police claimed was a known drug dealer, has been absconding since the incident.

An underground tunnel was also found in the mud house of the family. Police say Shahed might have used the tunnel to evade police when they came to raid his house over drug-trade related charges.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Delduar Police Station Nasir Uddin Mrida said the facts will be known after post-mortems on the three are conducted.

He also pointed out there were no injuries on Monira's body, which led to the suicide suspicion.