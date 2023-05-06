Murder or suicide?: Bodies of woman, her 2 children recovered in Tangail

Crime

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:11 pm

Related News

Murder or suicide?: Bodies of woman, her 2 children recovered in Tangail

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police recovered the bodies of two children and their mother from a house in Chaktail village of Tangail's Deuli upazila on Saturday evening. 

Law enforcers are investigating the incident to determine whether it was a murder-suicide or murder, reports TBS Tangail Correspondent. 

Confirming the matter, Delduar upazila Chairman Tahmina Haque said the bodies of Monira Begum and her two children, Mushfiq (5) and Mashrafe (2), were first found by neighbours.

Locals informed police, who came and recovered the bodies. Although police initially treated the crime as a murder-suicide, they are also investigating whether Monira's husband, Shahed, had anything to do with the murders.

Shahed, who police claimed was a known drug dealer, has been absconding since the incident. 

An underground tunnel was also found in the mud house of the family. Police say Shahed might have used the tunnel to evade police when they came to raid his house over drug-trade related charges.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Delduar Police Station Nasir Uddin Mrida said the facts will be known after post-mortems on the three are conducted.

He also pointed out there were no injuries on Monira's body, which led to the suicide suspicion.

Bangladesh / Top News

Tangail / Body Found

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

13h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

3h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

5h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

7h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work