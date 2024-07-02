Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Crime

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 05:15 pm
02 July, 2024, 05:15 pm

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) held a press conference in Dhanmondi of the capital today (2 July). Photo: Collected
The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) held a press conference in Dhanmondi of the capital today (2 July). Photo: Collected

Thirteen years ago, Selima Khan Majlis, 63, wife of former president of Dhaka District Awami League Shamsuddoha Khan, was found in a bloody state. 

Later, she died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. 

The CID investigation report given four years after the incident termed it as suicide.

However, the investigation of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) revealed new information that Selina was killed. 

Selima's elder daughter Shamima Taher Poppy and her lover Subal Roy took direct part in the murder, PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder said at a press conference organised at the PBI headquarters in Dhanmondi of the capital today (2 July). 

"We started the investigation on the instructions of the police headquarters. When the investigation started, we included all three girls of the couple, including the main accused Shamima Taher Poppy, the eldest daughter of the victim, in the list of suspects. 

"We went to find out who used to come to that house and came across an electrician who visited regularly. It was later found that he has been working as an electrician in Savar police station for the past 30 years. He also has a big grocery store next door."

Further investigation revealed that the switch board of the house was broken and two wires were exposed on the day of the murder. 

Then the accused electrician Subal Kumar Roy, 50, was taken in remand, said Banaj Kumar.

Banaj Kumar Majumdar, quoting Subal's interrogation, said, "Shamina Taher, the elder daughter of Selima, lived on the ground floor with her husband. Subal used to visit their house from time to time as he was involved in various businesses with the husband. Shamima became entangled in an affair with Subal at one point. When this matter came to light in 2001, he was beaten up and barred from ever coming to their house again." 

Subal got married in 2008 and again started frequenting Shamina Taher Poppy's house. When Selima found out about the affair, Subal and Shamima attacked Selima Khan with the intention of killing her, Majumdar said.

How they carried out the murder 

On the day of the murder, the victim Selima Khan was on the roof of the Majlis during Fajr prayers and saw Subal slowly approaching their house. 

She started screaming and headed downstairs.

Subal and Shamima then went upstairs to stop her mother's screams. 

To stop her, Shamima grabbed her and tried to slit her throat by cutting her three times.

When she still did not die, Subal broke the electric board and took out two wires from it and gave electric shock to the victim's head to ensure death. 

The incident happened in the kitchen. 

The body was rescued from the bedroom and taken to hospital.

The PBI has now arrested Subal, Shamima and Aarti Sarkar, a maid of the house at that time.

