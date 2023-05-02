Munshiganj youth sentenced to 1 year jail for possessing drugs

Crime

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 03:17 pm

A mobile court has sentenced a youth to one year jail for possessing a three-feet high marijuana plant and yaba tablets in Munshiganj.

Md Roni, 33, was arrested by the District Department of Narcotics Control around 11:30am Tuesday from Nayagaon Madhyapara area of Panchsar Union of Sadar Upazila along with a three feet high marijuana plant and 20 pieces of yaba tablets.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Later, Executive Magistrate of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Shamim Mia conducted a mobile court and fined him Tk1,000 and sentenced him to one year in prison.

District Department of Narcotics Control Inspector Saiful Islam Bhuiya confirmed these facts.

