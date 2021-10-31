Cox's Bazar municipality mayor sued for attempted murder 

A case was filed on Sunday against Cox's Bazar municipality mayor Mujibur Rahman on charges of attempting to murder a young man at Sugandha point of Kolatoli on 27 October.

Eight people, including Mujibur, also general secretary of Awami League's Cox's Bazar unit, were accused in the case, said Md Rafikul Islam, Acting Superintendent of Cox's Bazar police.

Meanwhile, supporters of the municipality mayor have shut down all shops and bus counters in Cox's Bazar town after the case was filed against their leader.

A tense situation prevailed in town as the protesting supporters also blocked the main municipality road with a trash collection vehicle and vandalised several offices.

Sources said that on the night of 27 October, a young man, Monaf Shikdar, 32, sustained a bullet wound at Sugandha point of Kolatoli.

He was rushed to Cox's Bazar General Hospital and was later moved to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he is currently undergoing treatment.

In a video massage from the hospital, which went viral on social media, Monaf accused Mujibur for the gun attack.