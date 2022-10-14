Municipality mayor shot in Ctg’s Mirsharai

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 05:25 pm

The mayor of Bariyarhat municipality in Chattogram, Rezaul Karim Khokon, was shot while trying to resolve a dispute among local Awami League leaders over extraction of sand from the Feni River.

The incident took place around 11.30am Friday (14 October) in Muhuri Project area of Mirsharai upazila, Zorarganj police station Officer-in-Charge Nur Hossain told The Business Standard.

After receiving first aid at Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex, Rezaul was referred to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for advanced treatment, the OC added.

Mirsarai Upazila Health Officer Minhaj Uddin said, "Rezaul Karim Khokon has bullet marks in his stomach and several other parts in his body."

Local Awami League leader Ashok Sen and Jubo League leader Shahid Khan were were injured in the attack.
 

Related News

