Munia’s suicide: Final probe report submitted dropping Bashundhara Group MD's name

TBS Report 
22 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 03:56 pm

Police have submitted the final probe report over the suicide of college girl Mosarat Jahan Munia dropping the name of lone accused - Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

The probe report was submitted before a Dhaka court on 19 July.  The court has fixed 29 July for hearing.

Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Hassan, also the investigation officer of the case, told TBS, "What we have found is a subjudice matter, we can't tell you what we have found or not." 

"Please let us do our work, the court will decide whether is acceptable or not," he added.

On 26 April, police recovered the body of Munia from a flat in Gulshan in the capital.

Later, her elder sister filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of "abetment of suicide". Sayem reportedly had affair with Munia.

