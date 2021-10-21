Muhibullah murder: Miscreants planning to sabotage investigation

Muhibullah murder: Miscreants planning to sabotage investigation

The unnamed miscreants are trying to carry out a large-scale arson attack in the Rohingya camps, said sources

Muhibullah murder: Miscreants planning to sabotage investigation

 

A group of miscreants is actively working on impeding the ongoing investigation of the murder of Muhibullah, a prominent Rohingya leader, and former chair of the Rohingya organization, Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPHR).

The unnamed miscreants are trying to carry out a large-scale arson attack at the Kutupalong and Balukhali camps in Ukhia, according to a reliable source.

The source claimed the malefactors have already had several secret meetings to decide on how to obstruct the ongoing murder investigation.

Acknowledging the truth of the information, Md Naimul Hossain, superintendent of police (SP) and commander of the 14-Armed Police Battalion (APBN), said, "We have also received similar information and are on alert to make sure the camps are safe, no matter what."

He said the police have already gathered a great deal of information regarding the murderers of Muhibullah from the five suspects who have been arrested in connection with the case.

Another source claimed the murderers of Muhibullah are taking refuge in Leda Nayapara Muchhni camp of Hnila in Teknaf Upazila under the protection of local criminals.

Some Rohingyas and individuals from the host community have also claimed to have spotted the suspected killers – Hamid Mia alias Shona Mia, an active member of the alleged Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), Shafiul Alam, Kefayet Ullah, Korban Ali, Elias Majhi, Master Hamid, and Rahim – in the hill areas of Muchhni camp.

However, Md Naimul Hossain, superintendent of police (SP) and commander of the 14-Armed Police Battalion (APBN), said they currently do not have any proof to believe the murderers are  at the Muchhni camp.

"We are carefully considering every little bit of information we receive. Once we have more concrete information about the location of the culprits, we will take further action," he added.

On 29 September, Muhibullah was shot dead in his office at the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

Later, his younger brother Habibullah filed a murder case with Ukhia Police Station. So far, one of five arrested suspects has given a confessional statement to the police.

