MP Papul jailed for 7 years in Kuwait for human trafficking

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 06:59 pm

Kazi Shahid Islam Papul Photo: Collected
Kazi Shahid Islam Papul Photo: Collected

A Kuwait court today sentenced Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, former MP of Laxmipur-2 constituency, to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay a KD2.7 million in a human trafficking case.

The defendant has also been ordered by the Court of Cassation to be deported after serving his sentence.

Similar jail terms have been ordered to Kuwaiti Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry Major General Mazen Al Jarrah and Manpower Director Hassan Al Khedr.

Additionally, they have been ordered to be fired from their government posts on charges of bribery in the same case.

The court has ordered a seven-year sentence to ex-Kuwaiti parliamentarian Salah Khurshed and ordered him to pay a fine of KD740, 000.

The rulings are final, reports Gulf News.

Last February, a Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, to four years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of KD1.9 million.

He faced numerous charges with regard to taking money from workers in return for bringing them to Kuwait from Bangladesh through a company he ran illegally under the management of Kuwaiti officials who were also charged in the case.

He has reportedly accumulated KD5 million worth of assets in the Gulf country.

The Kuwaiti public prosecution contested the previous rulings given to the convicted defendant and his accomplices and demanded tougher sentences for them.

