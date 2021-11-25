MP funded treatment of a Cumilla Councillor murder accused

Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar donated Tk1 lakh for the treatment of Sumon, youth arrested in connection to the murder case of Cumilla ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel.

A team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday arrested Sumon, the fourth accused in the murder case, in Cumilla. He was a member of Cumilla City Awami League and president of the ward committee.

"I gave Tk1 lakh for Sumon's treatment who has been admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for the last four days after undergoing a kidney operation there," MP Bahar said today while visiting late Councillor Sohel's house to console his family.

He said, "A mistake has been made in the FIR of the case and this could be avoided if the family of the victim showed patience and waited one more day before filing the case."

MP Bahar assured the family of Councillor Sohel that the killers will be brought to justice; "However, no one should take unfair advantage over someone's death."

Mahanagar Awami League General Secretary Arfanul Haque Rifat and Mahanagar Jubo League President Abdullah Al Mahmud Shahid accompanied MP Bahar during his visit.

Earlier on 22 November, a group of seven or eight armed miscreants shot and killed Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel, and one of his associates, 60-year old Haripad Shaha.

Sohel was found shot dead, having 9 bullets on different parts of his body, at a rod-cement shop named 'Three-Star Enterprise' at Pathariapara area of the Cumilla City Corporation at around 4:30pm. Haripad Saha was fired during an attempt to save Sohel.

Later, brother of the slain councillor, Syed Muhammad Rumon, filed a lawsuit with Kotwali Model police station Tuesday night accusing a total of 21 people.

The case mentioned 11 names and 10 unknown, while Shah Alam from Sujanagar was made the prime accused.

Others accused are: Sohle, son of Shah Alam, Sabbir, son of Rafiq Mia, Sumon, of Kanu Mia, Sajon of Kakon Mia, Rocky of Anwar Hossain, Alam of Janu Mia, Ziasan of Noor Ali, Masum of Majil Mia, Saymon of Shamsul Haque, Rony of Kanai Mia.

Another arrest has been made in the case of the ninth suspect, Masum, from Chandina.