MP Azim's family may go to India soon to provide DNA samples: DB chief

UNB
08 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 10:32 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner and chief of Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid revealed this while talking to reporters at DB office today.

UNB
08 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 10:32 pm
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

Jhenaidah Member of Parliament Anwarul Azim Anar's family members will go to India shortly to provide DNA samples in connection with his murder.

If Indian CID calls on them to go to India, it will be assumed that they (CID) would call them for a DNA test.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner and chief of Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid revealed this while talking to reporters at DB office today.

He said MP's family members will go to India very soon for DNA test.

"We have already talked to Kolkata CID. Apart from this, the Indian investigating officers have also taken the names and mobile numbers of the family members. They will call soon. If they call, assume they will call them for a DNA test," the DB chief said.

Replying to another question, Harun said they have detained a local Awami League leader of Jhenaidah in connection with the killing of MP Anar.

"He is being interrogated. Many important matters are being asked. However, he has not yet been officially shown as arrested. If any involvement is found during the interrogation, he will be shown as arrested," Harun said.

