MP Azim’s body was dismembered using mincemeat maker bought for Rs2,200 from Kolkata New Market: West Bengal CID

Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Collected
Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Collected

The Bangladeshi lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar's body was dismembered with the tool of making mincemeat after being killed, the West Bengal CID claimed.

"Siam [one of the alleged killers] brought the tool from Kolkata New Market for Rs2,200. He was arrested from Nepal for allegedly being involved in the Anar murder," claimed West Bengal CID, reports Anandabazar, a Kolkata-based newspaper. 

"The tool was used to destroy evidence. However, they couldn't mincemeat the whole body," said the West Bengal CID.

"Later, they chopped the body into small pieces and threw it into a septic tank."

Earlier, the West Bengal CID recovered around five kg of flesh in a septic tank of Kolkata's Sanjeeva Garden.

The recovered flesh was sent for the forensic report to ascertain whether it was human. 

Meanwhile, Azim's daughter Doreen's visit to India for the DNA test is still uncertain. 

Abdur Rouf, the personal assistant of the slain MP, said the investigation officer of the detective branch (DB) contacted Doreen before Eid and told her that she would have to go to India after Eid. 

"The investigation officer has not contacted us since," he added.

When asked, the Assistant Commissioner of the Detective Branch Wari Zone, Mahfuzur Rahman, said, "You talked to Doreen. She can tell you about going to India." 

He declined to make any further comment.

Anwarul Azim, a three-time MP from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, was reportedly killed on 13 May after he went to Kolkata for treatment a day before.

