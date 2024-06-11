MP Azim murder: Police detains Jhenaidah AL leader

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police today (11 June) detained Jhenaidah District Awami League General Secretary Saidul Karim Rintu for his alleged involvement in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar.

The ruling party's district general secretary was detained from the capital's Dhanmondi area this noon and taken to DB office on Minto road for interrogation, a DB official confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Earlier, Shimul Bhuiyan, who was arrested as one of the accused in the murder, mentioned the involvement of several Awami League leaders in MP Azim's murder in his statement given to the court, according to officials of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Based on the information provided by Shimul Bhuiyan, Jhenaidah Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu was arrested from Jhenaidah recently and was placed on seven-day remand on 9 June.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court today denied bail plea for Celesty Rahman in the MP Azim case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam denied the bail after a plea from her lawyer. The lawyer argued that Celesty was being harassed and framed without any concrete evidence.