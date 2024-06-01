MP Azim murder: Accused Siam Hossain 'arrested' in Nepal

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 12:03 pm

Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Collected
Md Siam Hossain, another suspect in the murder case of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has been arrested in Nepal.

Following the brutal murder of the Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP in a flat in Kolkata, Siam Hossain, along with "Butcher" Jihad Hawlader, disposed of some body parts and allegedly flushed the remaining parts down two commodes. Jihad Hawlader has already been arrested in Kolkata.

Nepalese police arrested Siam Hossain in Kathmandu on Thursday (30 May), reports Prothom Alo, quoting diplomatic sources.

Diplomatic efforts are reportedly underway by the Bangladesh Embassy to facilitate Siam's extradition.

Earlier, Anandabazar reported that Siam was hiding in Nepal and was under surveillance by the Kolkata Detective Branch.

A four-member team from the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), led by DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid, departed for Kathmandu this morning.

The team left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 10am.

Before departing, Harun briefed journalists, stating that several suspects involved in the murder of Azim went to Kathmandu. Some have left for other countries, while others are still there.

"We have informed the Nepalese police through Interpol and requested their arrest," he added.

Harun said many terrorists from Bangladesh have been using Kathmandu as an escape route recently.

"Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the alleged mastermind behind MP Anwarul Azim Anar's murder, fled to Nepal before escaping to another country. We have similar information about other suspects," he said.

The DB chief said, "Top terrorists have been seen staying there before. Like in India, we will also go to Nepal to investigate. We will interact with the local police there to prevent criminals from finding refuge."

He said he would be in Nepal for two to three days.

Earlier on 23 May, a four-member team from Kolkata CID visited Dhaka to interrogate the three accused currently on remand in Bangladesh, having been arrested by the DB police.

Subsequently, on 26 May, a three-member DB team travelled to Kolkata for further investigation.

Anwarul Azim Anar, a three-time Member of Parliament, went missing on 13 May after travelling to Kolkata for medical treatment the previous day.

On the morning of 22 May, Indian media reported his murder in a house in Kolkata's New Town area.

The police forces of both countries launched a joint investigation, leading to the arrests of three individuals in Bangladesh and one in Kolkata related to the murder.

