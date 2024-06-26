MP Anar murder: 'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB to try and recover those

A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch will go to Jhenaidah to conduct a drive in a pond to try and recover three mobile phones of Awami League leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu aka Gas Babu, the suspected killer of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim.

Babu threw the three mobile phones that had been used to contact the accused Shimul Bhuiyan in the case of the murder of Anwarul Azim, through whatsapp in a pond of Jhenaidah.

The DB team will go to Jhenaidah to recover the mobiles within a day or two. A magistrate will be present during the rescue operation of the three mobile phones from the pond. Babu will also be there.

Additional Commissioner (Detective) of the DMP Mohammad Harunur Rashid disclosed it in response to a question from reporters at the DB office on Minto Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The DB chief said that Jhenaidah district Awami League leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Azim, has recorded his statement under section 164 of CrPc before a magistrate in a court.

In his statement, Babu disclosed where he kept the three mobile phones in the deposition. Following that, the court was requested to take Babu with the DB team and try to recover evidence. Gas Babu told the court he threw the three mobile phones in a nearby drain or pond on the instructions of a political leader, the DB chief added.

Harun also said that help will be taken from divers of the Fire Service and fishermen to retrieve evidence (mobile phones) from the water.

When asked if they have taken any measures so that no one can shift the evidence, he said, the local police have been informed about this. It will be kept under surveillance.

The DB chief also said that when Kazi Kamal Ahmed was interrogated after his arrest, he then said that the mobiles were lost and he registered a GD in the local police station. But in the court's statement under section 164, he said, "Threw it into the pond on the orders of a leader."

Replying to another question, the DB chief said, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen is staying in the United States. The US has a prisoner exchange agreement with India. Shaheen is most wanted by India. India will try to bring back Shaheen.

Anar was murdered in Kolkata on 13 May.