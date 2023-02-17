Mother, toddler found dead in Cox's Bazar hotel

Mother, toddler found dead in Cox&#039;s Bazar hotel

Police on Friday (17 February) recovered the bodies of a woman and her 1.5 year old daughter from a residential hotel in Cox's Bazar. 

According to the hotel's registrar record, the woman named Suma Dey along with her husband, Jamin Biswas, and three children boarded on Sea Alif Hotel's room no 411 on 14 February.

They booked the room for three days providing the address of Pukuria Nakhpura area of Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.

The hotel's Manager SM Ismail said, "The couple was supposed to vacate their room on 17 February. As they did not leave the room till 11:30pm, one of our employees went to the room and found the women and a child lying dead."

On information, Cox's Bazar Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman visited the spot. 

Several police teams along with the CID started working to find out the mystery of the murder, said Mizanur Rahman.

"Primarily it seems like a murder. The identities provided are being verified," he added.

The bodies have been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue, he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

murder / Cox's Bazar

Comments

