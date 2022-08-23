Mother, son arrested for embezzling Tk50 crore 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a woman and her son for embezzling Tk50 crore taken from over 300 people of Sherpur in the name of investment in business.

The duo – Kamrun Nahar Hashem, 61, and her son Kamruzzaman Sujon, 40 – were in hiding after being convicted in three cases. They were arrested from a house in Rajuk Uttara Apartment Project area in Dhaka Tuesday morning.

According to RAB, Kamruzzaman is the chairman of a company named Babar and Company (pvt) Limited. The company owns several institutions including two auto brickfields, three filling stations, an auto rice mill and poultry farm on 36 acres of land.

Kamruzzaman and his mother used to take huge amounts of money in advance from people luring them into making profits by investing in these businesses.

When Kamruzzaman escaped to Dhaka, common people formed a human chain and gave a memorandum to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Sherpur demanding his arrest.

The victims also filed several cases in the district court.

The court later issued 35 arrest warrants against Kamruzzaman and three warrants against his mother.