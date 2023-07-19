Mother-daughter duo arrested over JP leader murder

Crime

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 08:52 pm

The police have arrested a woman and her daughter in connection with the murder of Abdus Salam Bahadur, a central leader of Jatiya Party (JP), whose body was found in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital on Saturday night.

The arrested are Mamata Begum, 50, and her daughter Kamrunnahar Chadni, 23. Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police arrested them from Dhaka and Manikganj respectively.

The police produced them in the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court yesterday and appealed for a seven-day remand for each. The court granted five days of remand for each accused, said Utpal Barua, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

Chadni had met Salam, 60, around six years ago in a supermarket located in Dhanmondi where she used to work as sales personnel, said HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Division, during a press briefing at his office in Shyamoli on Wednesday.

They developed a relationship, primarily through discussions related to a job offer. After some time, Chadni realised that Salam was cheating on her. When the girl's family came to know about their relationship, she left Dhaka and went to her village to distance herself from Salam.

But Salam kept blackmailing the girl with a threat to spread a video of their intimate moments, and pressured her to continue the relationship with him. Chadni's family was embarrassed and started looking for a way out of the crisis, said the police.

On the afternoon of 15 July, Salam visited the accused's residence. Chadni and her mother had already informed some locals about Salam's arrival in Manikganj.

"The local people came to the spot and beat up Salam twice. They were basically trying to extract financial benefits by detaining the injured Salam," said the deputy commissioner of police.

As Salam's condition worsened, the locals planned to transport him to Dhaka for medical treatment, but he died on the way. Subsequently, Mamata dumped Salam's body in a car outside the emergency department of Suhrawardy Hospital and fled the scene, said the police official.

The police said they were trying to arrest other people involved in the murder.

Comments

