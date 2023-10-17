Mother and two children hacked to death in Brahmanbaria

A mother and her two children were hacked to death in Bancharampur of Brahmanbaria today.

"The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday (17 October) at Chayani village of Ayubpur union of the upazila. The victims have been identified Jessy Akhter, 33, wife of expatriate Shah Alam and their two children - Mahin, 14 and Mohin, 7. Shah Alam is currently living in Saudi Arabia," Brahmanbaria Aditional Superintendent of Police (Navinagar Circle) Sirajul Islam told The Business Standard.

"Jessy Akhtar lived alone at home with her two children. Sometime in the wee hours of Tuesday, miscreants hacked Jessy and her two children to death with sharp weapons. Police went to the spot and recovered the bodies in the morning," he said.

He also said that each of the victims had injury marks in different parts of their bodies.

Police said Jessy and Mahin's bodies were found in the drawing room and Mohin's body was found in the bathroom.

There have been no signs of vandalism.

Initially, it looks like a planned murder, police said, adding multiple teams are working to identify and arrest the killers.