Mother and daughter found dead in Badda, husband detained

Crime

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 03:17 pm

A woman and her daughter were found dead at their house in Dhaka's Merul Badda today.

"The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday (14 June). The two were admitted to a private hospital in the Bansree area and we reached there at around 3am. Later they were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but on-duty doctors there pronounced them dead at around 5am," said Badda Police Station Sub-inspector Md Sadek. 

The deceased were identified as Bristi Akter, 33, wife of Selim, 40, and their daughter Sanja Marwa, 10. 

Bachchu Mia, in charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Police camp, said Selim has claimed he found Bristi and Sanja unconscious early this morning.

Selim claimed that the mother and child consumed poison. However, police primarily suspect that he might have strangled them to death.

"According to the victim's family claim we have arrested Selim," Sub-inspector Md Sadek added. 

Sohail Sikder, uncle of the deceased Bristi, said, "Salim used to have extramarital affairs with other women. At various times he used to torture Bristi. Salim was outside three days ago. He used to visit various places including Cox's Bazar with different women."

"Bristi and Selim lived on the 8th floor of West Merul Badda Jamshed Tower. This is Selim's own house," he added. 

He alleged that around 2am, Salim called Bristi's village home and claimed that Bristi and her daughter were not well. Upon learning of the incident, Sohail said he went to their house and found Bristi in one room and Sanja lying unconscious in the next room.

Salim was at home at that time, he added.

 

 

