Moosa Bin Shamsher, his family quizzed at DB office

Members of Detective Branch (DB) interrogated Moosa Bin Shamsher, a prominent business tycoon, his son and wife over their alleged involvement with money embezzlement committed by Moosa's former law adviser Abdul Quader using a fake identity.

Quader was earlier arrested for committing fraudulence by using a fake identity of an additional secretary of the public administration ministry.

Moosa along with his family went to the DB office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at 3:25pm, said Deputy Police Commissioner Moshiur Rahman, reports Jagonews24.

DB sources said Quader embezzled large amounts of money for the past 14 years using his fake identity. He was finally arrested along with three others from Mirpur on 7 October.

Other arrestees were Quader's second wife, Sharmin Chowdhury; his office manager, Shahidul Alam; and office assistant Anisur Rahman.

Abdul Quader, who does not have any legal source of income, has two houses in Gazipur area and also has a huge amount of money in his numerous bank accounts, Moshiur Rahman said.