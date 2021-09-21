Money loan court orders arrest of Elias Brothers owners

Crime

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:06 pm

Money loan court orders arrest of Elias Brothers owners

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chattogram Artha Rin Adalat (money loan court) has issued arrest warrants against five directors, including managing director Shamsul Alam of Elias Brothers Limited, in a case filed for defaulting on a bank loan.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman passed the order on Monday in the case the Khatunganj branch of National Bank Limited filed in 2012 for the recovery of a defaulted loan of over Tk183.3 crore from the conglomerate.

The four other defendants are Nurul Absar, chairman of Elias Brothers Edible Oil Refinery Unit-2, a sister concern of the group; Director Nurul Alam; Director Kamrun Nahar Begum, wife of Shamsul Alam; and Director Tahmina Begum, wife of Nurul Absar.

The Chattogram-based industrial group now has a debt burden of around one thousand crore taka from a dozen of banks.

Top News / Court

Elias Brothers / Nurul Absar

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

5h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

5h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly