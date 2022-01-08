Mobile phone seized from death-row convict in Kashimpur jail

Crime

UNB
08 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 05:29 pm

Related News

Mobile phone seized from death-row convict in Kashimpur jail

Nur Hossain, former Narayanganj City Corporation Councillor, has been in jail since 2017 after he was sentenced to death in sensational Narayanganj seven-murder case

UNB
08 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 05:29 pm
Mobile phone seized from death-row convict in Kashimpur jail

Kashimpur Central Jail authorities in Gazipur have seized a mobile phone set from Nur Hossain, a death-row convict in the Narayanganj 7-murder case, and formed a 3-member panel to probe the matter.

Nur Hossain, former Narayanganj City Corporation Councillor, has been in jail since 2017 after he was sentenced to death in sensational Narayanganj seven-murder case.

Jail superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail-2 Abdul Jalil on Saturday said a three-member committee, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Umme Salma, was formed to probe the incident.

There are three inmates, including Nur, 50, in the Kashimpur Central Jail part-2 condemn cell. Tipped off, the jail authorities recovered a mobile phone set after searching the cell on January 5, he said.

The other members of the committee are Chief Jailer Asadur Rahman and Deputy Jailer Nurul Mobin.

The committee has been asked to submit its report by January 11.

A court of Narayanganj on January 16, 2017 sentenced 26 people, including three sacked Rab officials and ex-city councillor Nur Hossain, to death and nine others to different jail terms in the two cases filed over the murder incident.

Narayanganj 7-murder case

On April 27, 2014, Narayanganj panel mayor Nazrul Islam, his three associates and driver were abducted from Fatullah area of Narayanganj.

At the same time, senior lawyer at the district judge court Chandan Kumar Sarkar and his driver were abducted on their way to the capital.

Three days after their abduction, the bodies of six of them, including Nazrul and Chandan, were recovered from the Shitalakhya River.

The following day, the body of Nazrul's car driver, Jahangir, was recovered from the river.

Bangladesh / Top News

mobile phone / seized / Kashimpur jail / Narayanganj 7-murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

8h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

8h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

8h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

5h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka