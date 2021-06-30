Mitu murder: Court asks to interrogate ex-SP Babul’s children in Magura

A Chattogram court on Wednesday asked the Investigation Office (IO) to interrogate children of former Superintendent of Police under Children Act in a case filed over the murder of their mother Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Inspector Sontosh Kumar Chakma of Police Investigation Bureau (PBI) has been asked to interrogate the children- Akther Mahmud Mahi, 12, and Tabachum, 8.



Ferdous Ara Begum, Judge of Chittagong's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 passed the order on Wednesday.



Earlier on 13 June, Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman directed produce SP Babul Akter's father, Abdul Wadud Mia, brother, Habibur Rahman Labu and his children before the court within 15 days.

After this order, on 23 June, Babul's brother filed an appeal with the children's court stating that children's mental health will be hampered if they appear at the court for the case proceedings amid Covid-19 pandemic. The court granted the appeal and asked IO to interrogate the children in Magura.

On June 5, 2016, Mitu was hacked and shot dead by attackers in Chattogram while on her way to pick up her son from school. Babul, who was in Dhaka, filed a murder case a day later.