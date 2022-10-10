Mitu murder: Court accepts chargesheet against Babul Akter, six others

Crime

UNB
10 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 05:45 pm

Related News

Mitu murder: Court accepts chargesheet against Babul Akter, six others

UNB
10 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court on Monday accepted the chargesheet against former Chattogram Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter and six others in a case filed over the killing of Babul's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abdul Halim accepted the chargesheet.

Ex-SP Babul Akter filed a no-confidence (naraji) petition against the chargesheet, said additional police commissioner Quamrul Islam, but the court rejected it.

The others accused in the case are—Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Shahjahan Mia, Quamrul Islam Shikdar alias Musa and Khairul Islam alias Kalu. Of them, Musa and Kalu remain 'absconding' according to police.

But Musa's wife has long maintained that he was picked up by police within weeks of the Mitu killing.

On September 13, the Police Bureau of investigation (PBI) pressed the charges against Babul Akter and six others in a case filed over the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Abu Zafar Md Omar Faruk, inspector of PBI and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet to the prosecution unit of the Chattogram court.

On June 5, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akter, 7, at the pickup spot for his school bus.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On May 12, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akhter also filed a 'naraji petition' against the PBI report on October 14, 2021.

On November 3 last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mitu Murder / Babul Akter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

1h | Videos
Local airlines spreading wings

Local airlines spreading wings

2h | Videos
Underestimating the Nobel Peace Prize

Underestimating the Nobel Peace Prize

4h | Videos
Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows