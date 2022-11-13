Missing ex-BCL leader’s body recovered from Buriganga

River police have recovered the body of a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit from the Buriganga river in Jajira area of South Keraniganj, five days after he went missing.

The body of Duranta Biplab, 51, son of late Abdul Mannan from Choto Ilashpur of Netrokona's Purbadhala upazila, was fished out from the river on Saturday afternoon, said Shahab Uddin Kabir, Additional Superintendent of Police of Keraniganj circle.

Biplab was the General Secretary of BCL's JU unit and a member of Awami League's (AL) sub-committee on Agriculture and Cooperatives, said police.

According to the relatives of the deceased, Biplab went missing while going to Mohammadpur from Keraniganj to meet his mother on 7 November and police recovered the body.

The last tracked location of Biplab's mobile phone was in Muslimbagh area of Kamrangirchar, police added.

Biplab's family members came to Narayanganj early Sunday and identified him from a photo.

The body has been kept at the morgue of Narayanganj General Hospital for an autopsy. "We'll consult his family members and take legal steps once the autopsy is done," said Shahab Uddin Kabir.

He might have been murdered as some injury marks were found on his body, said a physician after conducting autopsy on Sunday.

"Injury marks were found on the back of the head and chest of Biplab," said Dr Mofiz Uddin Pradhan Nipun, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done.

It is suspected that he died after being hit on the back of the head with a heavy object, said the physician.

"It can be confirmed after receiving the final report of the post-mortem. But initially, it can be said that Biplab was murdered," he added.