Mirsharai accident: another injured dies, death toll rises to 13

Crime

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 06:44 pm

Tasmir Hasan Hriday. Photo: UNB
Tasmir Hasan Hriday. Photo: UNB

Tasmir Hasan Hriday, 18, who was under treatment at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after being seriously injured in the train and microbus accident at Mirsharai, Chattogram, died on Saturday night, taking the death toll in the accident to 13.

Professor Dr Abu Noman Khaled Chowdhury at the Department of Neurosurgery at CMCH told The Business Standard that Hridoy and another person injured in the accident named Ayatul Islam Ayat went to polytrauma after the accident. Later Hridoy regained consciousness and there was some improvement in the condition but then his condition worsened again. This is what happens in the case of polytrauma.

On 29 July, some students and teachers of the R&J coaching centre went to Khoiyachara waterfall and when they were returning in a microbus the Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Prabhati Express train rammed the microbus on the level crossing in Khoiyachara area and dragged it half an hour.

The accident left four teachers, six students and the microbus driver dead on the spot. Six injured were admitted to CMCH.

