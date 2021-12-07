Minor girl gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:41 pm

Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Representational image. Illustration: Collected

A minor girl has allegedly been gang-raped by two boys in Cox's Bazar Sadar area.

The incident took place last Wednesday (1 December). The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station. 

The victim was hospitalised for three days. The case was registered after her release on Monday (6 December), said Cox's Bazar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Munir Ul Gias.

The under-aged girl, who studies at a local madrasa, has identified the perpetrators as Kefayet Ullah, 20 and Imran, 19, said the police officer.

According to the case statement, Kefayet and Imran were on their way to eat at a hotel on Wednesday evening. They forcibly took the minor girl into a shabby room. 

They tied her up and physically abused and gang-raped her. The rapists fled the scene when locals rushed in hearing the girl screaming. 

The victim's mother reported that her daughter was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state by locals. 

The mother also said that her husband is mentally unstable. She and her two daughters are disabled. She added that she went to the OC of the police station looking for justice. 

According to hospital sources, the victim was released on 2 December. The hospital discharge letter states that the child was treated due to "sexual assault".

Meanwhile, locals said that the accused admitted to committing the rape when the incident came to light. 
Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Munir Ul Gias said, "I have received the complaint of rape. The investigation is ongoing. The police is working to arrest the accused."
 

gang-rape

