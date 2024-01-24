Minor allegedly raped by school bus driver, two arrested

A minor was allegedly raped by the driver of the school bus she used to travel by in the capital's Diabari area.

"Police arrested two people including the driver of the bus, Haroon Or Rashid, 50 and Md Tushar, 46 from Gazipur," said Turag police station Sub-Inspector Md Ibrahim Mollah.

The victim's father, Rezaul Haque, had filed a case over the incident on 20 January accusing two people.

According to the case statement, on 12 October at around 11:50am, driver Harunur Rashid raped the 12-year-old student on the east side of the Madhabilta Building in Diabari, Uttara.

The victim's family said they didn't know about the incident immediately, and only got to know about it when her condition deteriorated and the girl said she was pregnant.