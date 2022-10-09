Militant Nurul Absar arrested in Cox's Bazar 

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 10:18 pm

Militant Nurul Absar arrested in Cox's Bazar 

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 10:18 pm
Militant Nurul Absar arrested in Cox's Bazar 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Nurul Absar Hawladar, a member of militant outfit Shahid Hamza Brigade. 

He was arrested from Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Zone on Sunday (9 October), Billal Uddin, media officer and assistant superintendent of police of RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion, confirmed the matter. 

The arrested Nurul Absar Howlader (40) is the son of late Akkas Ali of Satkhira. 

During the initial interrogation, RAB learned that Nurul was arrested by the police under Section-54 of the Criminal Procedure Act in 2009 at the Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban for suspicious activities. He was released on bail after a month of imprisonment.  

Later, he joined the newly formed militant organisation "Shaheed Hamza Brigade" in Chittagong under the patronage of a top militant leader. 

Nurul admitted that he had been in hiding for a long time, inciting youths to militancy, recruiting new members, collecting donations for the organisation and using the money to procure weapons and training. 

He also disclosed that his organisation devised various plans of sabotage in different districts of Chittagong division.
 

