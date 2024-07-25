Militant escaped from Narsingdi jail arrested 

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 06:22 pm

RAB members arrested Faruk Ahmed from Prembazar area of Narayanganj&#039;s Sonargaon yesterday (24 July). Photo: Courtesy
RAB members arrested Faruk Ahmed from Prembazar area of Narayanganj's Sonargaon yesterday (24 July). Photo: Courtesy

A member of the banned Islamist outfit Ansar al-Islam, who escaped from Narsingdi District Jail during an attack and vandalism by miscreants, was arrested by RAB from Prembazar area of Narayanganj's Sonargaon yesterday (24 July).

The arrestee is Faruk Ahmed, son of late Rafikul Islam of Nuralapur village in Narsingdi's Madhabdi upazila.

During a press conference today (25 July), RAB-11 Commanding Officer Tanvir Mahmud Pasha said a group of miscreants attacked Narsingdi District Jail on 19 July, facilitating the escape of 826 prisoners, including nine militants. 

He added that Faruk Ahmed, one of those recaptured, had been previously arrested by RAB-9 on 24 March 2022, and confessed to militant activities in a statement to the court. 

Legal action will be taken against Faruk and then he will be handed over to Narsingdi District Police, said the RAB official.
 

