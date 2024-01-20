Member of thief gang arrested over targeting closed factories in Chattogram EPZ

Police have arrested a member of a thief gang that used to target closed factories in the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ).

Suman, alias Darby Suman, was apprehended from the Bahaddarhat area of the city in connection with a case filed by Team Apparels over a recent theft at their CEPZ factory, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of EPZ police station Mohammad Hossain said during a media briefing today.

According to the case statement, the gang recently entered the Team Apparels factory by cutting through the window grill and stole goods worth around Tk6.5 lakh.

The EPZ police initiated an investigation into the case, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of Suman during today's operation, along with the recovery of the stolen goods.

Hailing from Faridabad village of Bhola, Suman resides in a rented house in the Barrister Sultan College area of Chattogram.

The OC further said the operation to arrest the remaining individuals of the gang will continue.