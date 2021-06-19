Mehjabin called to 999 after killing parents, sister 

Crime

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 09:58 pm

Police said the detained daughter had poisoned her parents and sister to death

Representational Image
Representational Image

"I have already killed three people. Come quick. Otherwise I will kill another two."

A frantic female voice claimed from the other side of the phone as a duty officer of police picked up a 999 call.

A police team immediately rushed to the scene and arrested a woman on allegation of poisoning her parents and sister to death at Muradpur area under Kadamtali thana in the capital.

The law enforcers recovered the bodies of three members of a family — father, mother and a daughter — from a house on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Masud Rana, 50, his wife Mausumi Islam, 40, and their daughter Jannatul, 20. 

Confirming the matter, Wari Division DC Iftekharul Islam told The Business Standard, "The incident happened due to family feud. Masud Rana lived with his wife, two daughters and a son-in-law in the house."

"Primarily, we learned that the detained daughter had poisoned her parents, husband and sister. The parents and sister died."

"The husband has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition," he added. 

He further said that the arrestee Mehjabin called 999 and claimed that she killed three persons. She asked us to come quickly, otherwise, she would kill another two. 

DC Iftekharul Islam said that after primary interrogation police came to know that in absence of his father, Mehjabin's mother forced her to prostitution. She used to protest, but in vain. After marrying off Mehjabin, her mother forced the younger sister to prostitution. Besides, Mehjabin's husband had an extra marital relationship with her sister. That is why she decided to kill them.

The police official said Shafiqul Islam, husband of Mehjabin, has told them that his wife gave him a cup of tea. After having the tea, he became senseless. 

Iftekharul said Mehjabin's father Masud Rana is an expatriate in Oman where he had married another woman. He returned home three months ago.

Bangladesh / Top News

Killing parents / Mehjabin

