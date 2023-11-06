Mastermind of CJ residence attack identified: RAB

File Photo: Khandaker Al Moin, legal and media wing director of the Rapid Action Battalion, brief the media at his office. Photo: Courtesy

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has claimed to have identified the man who spearheaded the attack on the Chief Justice's residence on 28 October.

"A man named Ali Hossain, who actively participated in the attack, has been identified after reviewing the CCTV footage and video clips," said RAB's Legal and Media Wing's Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin during a briefing on Monday (6 November).

He said, "Ali Hossain, along with a group, carried out the attack on the Chief Justice's residence. His accomplices engaged in sabotage concertedly."

"Upon reviewing Ali Hossain's data, it was found that he was an active member of an opposition party in Kustia. He was also involved in drug peddling in that area and served several jail terms on charges of various crimes," added the RAB director.

However, the RAB official declined to name the specific opposition party.

He further noted that they have arrested the prime accused in the case filed over the vandalism and arson on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway that occurred on 31 October, the first day of BNP-Jamaat's three-day blockade.