Mastermind behind Ctg police box bombing arrested

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 07:01 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A suspected member of the neo Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has been arrested in connection with the 2020 bomb attack on the traffic police box at gate no 2 in Sholoshahar in Chattogram city.

The arrestee, Mohammad Selim, has been arrested on the early hours of Wednesday (29 December) by the Counter-Terrorism Unit of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP).

CMP Counter Terrorism Unit Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Farook ul Haque confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Unit, Selim was the mastermind behind the bombing that took place in 28 February of 2020.

Nine of the 12 arrested in the case have already testified in court. Eight other accused mentioned Selim's name and his role in the organisation.

"JMB Military Commander Selim has been arrested from the Banglabazar area. Selim was the mastermind behind the bombing at Gate-2 police box," DC Farook ul Haque said; adding that he has been sent to the court with a five-day remand application.

Chattogram police box blast / arrest / JMB member

