Mastermind among 7 arrested over women trafficking to India

Police have arrested seven people, including the prime accused Nodi Akter, in connection with trafficking women to India.

Tejgaon Division Police arrested them from various bordering areas of Narail and Jashore districts, Hafiz Al Faruk, additional deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Business Standard.

Law enforcers recently beefed up raids against human traffickers after a video clip of sexual assault on a Bangladeshi girl in India went viral on social media last month.

Police said the girl, aged around 24, was trafficked to India from Dhaka and forced to be a sex worker.

Indian police arrested five youths over the incident, who are from Bangladesh.