Man sentenced to death for strangling wife to death after not getting bike as dowry

A Narayanganj court has sentenced a man to death in a case filed over killing his wife by beating and strangling her over a dowry dispute.

The convict, identified as Jewel Mia, 28, son of Marfat Ali of Ichakhali area of Rupganj upazila, was also fined Tk50,000 by the Narayanganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal today (30 June).

Judge Nazmul Haque Shaymal pronounced the verdict in the case.

"The convict was present when the verdict was pronounced. He has been sent to jail," Court Police Inspector Abdur Rashid told The Business Standard.

Lawyer Rakib Uddin, who represented the prosecution in the court, said, "Jewel married Sumi Akhter, daughter of Siraj Bhuiyan of Nagarpara area of ​​Rupganj. At the time of marriage, he demanded Tk90,000 as dowry. Her father, Siraj Bhuiyan, paid the amount.

"A few days later, Jewel again demanded a motorcycle worth Tk2,90,000. But Sumi protested and they had a quarrel, following which she went to live at her father's house."

However, Siraj agreed to buy Jewel the motorcycle and sent his daughter back to live with Jewel, said the lawyer.

"But on 17 June 2017, Jewel beat and strangled Sumi to death following a delay in the motorcycle's delivery from Siraj."

Sumi's father later filed a murder case with the local police station.

The court announced the judgement this afternoon based on the testimony of a total of seven witnesses in the case.