Man sentenced to death for killing wife in Sylhet

A court has sentenced a man to death and fined him Tk10,000 for killing his wife in Gowainghat upazila of the district in 2021.

Senior Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman handed down the verdict to Siddique Ahmed, 35, hailing from Beanibazar upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, on 13 May 2021 convict Siddique stabbed his wife Alima to death at his father-in-law's house at Birkul village in Gowainghat upazila over family feud.

Following the killing, Alima's father filed a case.

On 29 July 2021, police pressed the charge sheet accusing Siddique Ahmed.