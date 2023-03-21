Man remanded for spreading rumours about stock market

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court has granted a one-day remand for a man on charges of misleading investors by spreading false information about the capital market on social media.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed gave the order in view of a petition filed by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Tuesday (21 March).

"The accused Abu Ramim, alias Moinuddin Tamim, had been absconding since the stock market regulator filed the case under the Digital Security Act," Inspector of Cyber and Special Crime Division (North) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police Daud Hossain told The Business Standard.

On 23 November 2022, Ramim appeared before the High Court and was granted bail for three weeks. Later, on March 12 this year, he appeared before the lower court.

"But the court denied him bail and sent him to jail. Then I got the order from the court and applied for remand. In that context, the court granted a one-day remand. He will be taken to remand on Wednesday," said the police official.

In the case statement filed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) in 2022, accusing one Abu Ramim. The investigation officer later come to know his real name is Moinuddin Tamim.

According to BSEC sources, Abu Ramim disseminated various misleading information about the stock market in a Facebook group called "BD Stocks Discussion".

The BSEC followed the Facebook group for a long time and found evidence of the spread of misinformation.

In that regard, a case was filed against Abu Ramim at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in the capital on 20 November last year.

The case was later transferred to the Cyber and Special Crime Unit (North) of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police.

The BSEC sources said spreading any kind of rumour about the stock market on social media is a punishable offense under the Digital Security Act which aims to prevent such incidents.