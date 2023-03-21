Man remanded for spreading rumours about stock market

Crime

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 07:36 pm

Related News

Man remanded for spreading rumours about stock market

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 07:36 pm
Man remanded for spreading rumours about stock market

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court has granted a one-day remand for a man on charges of misleading investors by spreading false information about the capital market on social media.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed gave the order in view of a petition filed by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Tuesday (21 March).

"The accused Abu Ramim, alias Moinuddin Tamim, had been absconding since the stock market regulator filed the case under the Digital Security Act," Inspector of Cyber and Special Crime Division (North) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police Daud Hossain told The Business Standard.

On 23 November 2022, Ramim appeared before the High Court and was granted bail for three weeks. Later, on March 12 this year, he appeared before the lower court.

"But the court denied him bail and sent him to jail. Then I got the order from the court and applied for remand. In that context, the court granted a one-day remand. He will be taken to remand on Wednesday," said the police official.

In the case statement filed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) in 2022, accusing one Abu Ramim. The investigation officer later come to know his real name is Moinuddin Tamim.

According to BSEC sources, Abu Ramim disseminated various misleading information about the stock market in a Facebook group called "BD Stocks Discussion".

The BSEC followed the Facebook group for a long time and found evidence of the spread of misinformation.

In that regard, a case was filed against Abu Ramim at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in the capital on 20 November last year.

The case was later transferred to the Cyber and Special Crime Unit (North) of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police.

The BSEC sources said spreading any kind of rumour about the stock market on social media is a punishable offense under the Digital Security Act which aims to prevent such incidents.

Top News

Stock Market / Rumour / remanded

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

8h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

8h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

30m | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Now | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

2h | TBS Today
48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max