Man posing as Biden's adviser, BNP leaders Ishraque and Sohrawardi sued for destabilising country

A case has been filed against Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who introduced himself as an "adviser to US President Joe Biden," on charges of committing treason by destabilising the country by resorting to lies.

A man named Mahiuddin Sikder from Gopalganj on Sunday filed the case with Paltan Model Thana against Arefy, as well as BNP leaders Ishraque Hossain and retired Lt Gen Hasan Sohrawardi, accusing them of endorsing his speech.

"Arefy appearing in a BNP conference on Saturday claimed that he recommended US government to impose bans on the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Department of Law and Justice of Bangladesh. He claimed to be in contact with the US President 10-15 times a day and that everyone in the US government is in favor of a caretaker government," read the case statement.

Arefy also claimed that he had communicated with the US Embassy and informed the US State Department about the situation in Bangladesh, as stated in the case document.

The plaintiff contended that during the speech, Ishraque Hossain and Hasan Sohrawardi collaborated with Arefy in making false statements, supporting his statements, and inciting BNP leaders and activists to disrupt the law and order situation in the country.

"With the assistance of the other accused, Arefy sowed discord among leaders and activists throughout the country, fostering animosity towards the government. Following Arefy's speech and the circulation of the video, the country's law and order deteriorated significantly," read the case statement.

The plaintiff maintained that by resorting to falsehoods, the accused, in collaboration with other BNP leaders and activists, committed the crime of treason, thereby destabilising the country while attempting to boost the morale of BNP supporters.